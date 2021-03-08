Fresh Forest Fire Erupts In Kuldiha Sanctuary

Balasore: Fresh fire erupted near Balichua in the protected forest last night. The incident has pushed the nearby residents further into the clutches of panic as fire brigades and forest personnel in the district are finding it tough to contain the wildfires that continue to spread to several areas in the Kuldiha sanctuary for the last four days.

Locals accompanied by the fire brigades spent hours last night while making efforts to prevent the inferno from spreading.

However, the flames that engulfed a large part of forest in Laseri sanctuary under Baliguda Forest division in Kandhamal has been contained.

Fire had broken out in the reserve forest on Sunday afternoon and engulfed to several areas in the forest.