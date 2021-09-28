Fresh Cyclonic Circulation Gains Momentum Over BoB

Bhubaneswar: India Meteorological Department (IMD), Bhubaneswar on Tuesday alerted about the formation of another cyclonic circulation over Bay of Bengal.

As per the weather bureau, the cyclonic circulation is gaining momentum near East-central Bangladesh – Myanmar area.

As alerted by IMD, the cyclonic circulation is likely to move towards coastal areas of West Bengal. Under its influence, parts of North Odisha are likely to experience rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms.

Meanwhile, Cyclonic Storm Gulab weakened into a Depression over north Telangana and adjoining south Chhattisgarh and Vidarbha.