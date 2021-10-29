Fresh Covid-19 restrictions in Moscow as virus deaths hit record high in Russia

Moscow: Fresh Covid-19 restrictions went into effect in Moscow on Thursday, with the Russian capital entering an 11-day paid holiday that authorities hope will help rein in skyrocketing coronavirus cases and deaths across the country.

The rest of the country is due to join Moscow in taking so-called ‘non-working’ days from Saturday until November 7. The restrictions came into effect as Russia reported 40,096 cases and 1,159 deaths on Thursday, the highest daily figures yet.

Restaurants, cafes, entertainment venues, clothing stores, fitness clubs, libraries and many other establishments in Moscow closed their doors on Thursday. Cafes and restaurants will only be available for takeaway and delivery, with the exception of eateries at hotels, where only guests and employees can dine.

Government entities and state services will also go on a “long paid leave” for as long as the non-working days last, though they will still be delivering services online.