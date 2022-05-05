Fresh Clashes In Rajasthan’s Bhilwara, Internet Suspended

Bhilwara: Following an incident of violence in Sanganer area of the city last night, the district collector here has suspended the internet services for 24 hours.

Several incidents of religious clashes have been reported across India.

Earlier, clashes broke out on Eid in Jodhpur, following which the authorities imposed a curfew in the district and also shut down the internet.

Several parts of the town were under curfew till Wednesday and the mobile internet service remained blocked, police said.

Rajasthan police have arrested nearly 100 people in connection with the Eid violence in Jodhpur.