Fresh Border Row Sparks Between Chhattisgarh And Odisha

Malkangiri: Fresh border row between Chhattisgarh and Odisha has raised concern among officials amidst the ongoing standoff with Andhra Pradesh.

Reportedly, some officials from the neighbouring State of Chhattisgarh allegedly carried out developmental works and constructed a pucca road at Matapaka panchayat in Malkangiri district.

Locals took the matter to notice of Malkangiri district administration after observing the activities.

Following complaints of locals, a team of administrative officials have visited the spot. While they demarcated the border line again, the officials also removed the milestone installed by the neighbouring State and kept it on actual border point.

A close watch has been kept on the border over any further possible activities.