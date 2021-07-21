Fresh Batch Of Three More Rafale Jets Land In India From France

New Delhi: Three more Rafale fighter jets arrived in India after flying non-stop from France, the Indian Air Force (IAF) informed on Wednesday.

According to IAF sources, the aircraft were provided mid-air refuelling by the air force of the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

“Three Rafale aircraft arrived in India a short while ago, after a direct ferry from #IstresAirBase, France. IAF deeply appreciates the support by UAE Air Force for in-flight refuelling during the non-stop ferry,” the IAF said in a tweet.

The new batch of the aircraft will be part of the IAF’s second squadron of the Rafale jets.

In 2016, India signed an inter-governmental agreement with France to procure 36 Rafale jets at a cost Rs 59,000 crore.