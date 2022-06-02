French Open: Iga Swiatek beats Jessica Pegula, storms into semifinals

Paris: World No.1 Iga Swiatek has made her way through to the semi-final of the French Open 2022 after beating USA’s Jessica Pegula 6-3, 6-2 at Phillippe-Chatrier.

The 20-year-old continued with her dream run on court as she won her 33rd match in a row.

Swiatek is now set to lock horns with Russia’s World No.20 Daria Kasatkina in the semi-final. Kasatkina will go into the match after beating Veronika Kudermetova 6-4, 7-6 (7) on Wednesday. It remains to be seen if Swiatek can equal veteran Serena Williams’ record of 34 straight wins between Miami and Wimbledon back in 2013.