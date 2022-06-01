French Open: Alexander Zverev beats Carlos Alcaraz to reach semi-finals

Paris: Third seed Alexander Zverev reached the French Open semi-finals for the second successive year after surviving teenage sensation Carlos Alcaraz’s fightback.

Continuing his quest for a maiden Grand Slam title, Zverev won 6-4 6-4 4-6 7-6 (9-7) against the sixth seed.

The German, 25, served strongly and was superb from the back of court, but 19-year-old Alcaraz made too many errors.

A semi-final against defending champion Novak Djokovic or 13-time winner Rafael Nadal, who meet next, awaits Zverev.

“I knew I had to play my absolute best tennis from the start,” said Zverev.

“He is an incredible player and I told him at the net he will win this tournament many times, not just once.

“I hope I can win it once before he does – and starts beating us all.”

World number three Zverev lost to Greece’s Stefanos Tsitsipas in the semi-finals at Roland Garros last year and reached the same stage by producing his best performance of this tournament.

Now, after beating Alcaraz to earn his first win over a top-10 opponent at a major, Zverev will aim to go one step further.

The Olympic champion has lost three of his four previous major semi-finals, and when he did progress, was beaten in the 2020 US Open final by Austria’s Dominic Thiem.