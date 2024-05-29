French Open 2024: Tsitsipas Beats Almaier, Kenin Downs Garcia to Reach Round 3

Stefanos Tsitsipas secured a victory over Daniel Altmaeir in the second round of the men’s singles at Roland Garros on Wednesday.

The eighth seed Tsitsipas won the match in four sets after nearly 3 hours on Court Suzanne-Lenglen, with a score of 6-3, 6-2, 6-7 (2), 6-4. This win propelled him to the third round of the claycourt major.

While Tsitsipas initially seemed to have control over the match with a routine straight-set win, Altmaier raised his game in the third set, forcing a tie-breaker and dominating it to push the match to a fourth set. However, Tsitsipas managed to regain control in the fourth set, ultimately winning 6-4 and concluding the match in 2 hours and 43 minutes.

In another match at Philippe-Chatrier, home favourite and 21st seed Caroline Garcia suffered a surprise defeat in the women’s singles second round. Garcia was defeated in straight sets, with a score of 3-6, 3-6 in an hour and 25 minutes, by Sofia Kenin.

Kenin, who clinched the Australian Open title and reached the French Open final in 2020, has been facing a form slump recently. However, her confident advancement to the third round at Roland Garros should serve as a significant confidence boost for the former top 10 players.