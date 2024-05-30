French Open 2024: Sabalenka, Rybakina, Svitolina Advance To Round 3

Second seed Aryna Sabalenka dominated Japanese qualifier Moyuka Uchijima in a commanding 6-2 6-2 victory under the roof on Court Philippe-Chatrier in Paris on Thursday, securing her spot in the French Open third round.

Sabalenka will now face one of two former French Open quarterfinalists, Yulia Putintseva or Paula Badosa.

Similarly, fourth seed Elena Rybakina overcame a sluggish start to secure a 6-3, 6-4 victory over Dutchwoman Arantxa Rus in Paris on Thursday, advancing to the third round of the French Open.

Rybakina’s impressive performance earned her a meeting with either Petra Martic or Elise Mertens in the upcoming match

Also, Ukrainian Elina Svitolina advanced to the third round of the French Open with commanding victories over Parisian Diane Parry in a compelling match.

No.15 seed Svitolina will face either Ana Bogdan or 2021 runner-up Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova in the third round.