French Open 2023: Fifth seed Tsitsipas cruises into third round

Stefanos Tsitsipas reached the third round at Roland Garros for the fifth consecutive year on Wednesday when he overcame Spaniard Roberto Carballes Baena 6-3, 7-6(4), 6-2 to earn his 20th win at the clay-court major.

Chasing his first major title, the 2021 finalist Tsitsipas was in control for large periods on Court Suzanne-Lenglen. The Greek demonstrated great footwork to dictate on his forehand, hitting with heavy topspin to force Carballes Baena deep.

Tsitsipas overpowered the World No. 57 in the first and third sets, and recovered from dropping serve twice in the second set, winning a tight tie-break. With his two-hour, 16-minute victory, Tsitsipas set a third-round meeting against Diego Schwartzman after the Argentine defeated Nuno Borges 7-6(3), 6-4, 6-3.

The fifth seed now holds a 29-8 record on the season. He arrived in Paris off the back of a run to the semi-finals in Rome, while he advanced to the Barcelona final last month.

Tsitsipas is currently fourth in the Pepperstone ATP Live Race To Turin but could climb to top spot if he wins his 10th tour-level title in Paris after Live Race leader Daniil Medvedev suffered a shock first-round defeat on Tuesday.