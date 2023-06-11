French Open 2023: Djokovic Clinches Record 23rd Grand Slam Title

Novak Djokovic defeated Casper Ruud 7-6(1), 6-3, 7-5in the final of French Open 2023 to claim his 23rd Grand Slam men’s singles title on Sunday.

The Serbian great overcame a strong start from Ruud on Court-Philippe Chatrier to seal his historic victory.

The third seed delivered a high-class tie-break display to claim a first set in which he had trailed 1-4 before producing some of his purest hitting of the fortnight in the second and third en route to a three-hour, 13-minute triumph.

With his win, the three-time Roland Garros titlist Djokovic also reclaimed the No. 1 spot in the Pepperstone ATP Rankings from Carlos Alcaraz, eclipsed Rafael Nadal as the oldest Roland Garros champion at the age of 36 years and 20 days and became the first man to win all four Grand Slam events at least three times.

Most Grand Slam Men’s Singles Titles (All-Time)