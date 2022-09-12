French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna to arrive in India tomorrow on a 3-day visit

Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs of France Catherine Colonna will arrive in India tomorrow (Tuesday) on a three days official visit. This is her first official visit to India and her first bilateral visit to Asia.

During her stay in New Delhi, Ms. Colonna will hold talks with External Affairs Minister, Dr S. Jaishankar on Wednesday on bilateral, regional and international issues of mutual interest. On the next day, Ms Colonna will travel to Mumbai and meet industry leaders.

The External Affairs Ministry said, India and France have a long-standing strategic partnership, strengthened by regular high-level consultations and growing convergences in various areas.

The Ministry said, Ms. Colonna’s visit will pave the way for further strengthening of the partnership across trade, defence, climate, migration and mobility, education and health sectors.