French Actress Lea Seydoux Tests Positive For Covid-19

Paris: One of France’s most famous actresses Léa Seydoux, may miss the Cannes Film Festival after testing positive for COVID-19.

Reportedly, Seydoux tested positive even after fully vaccinated. She is asymptomatic and isolating at home in Paris, hoping that negative tests on consecutive days could allow her to still attend the festival in the south of France, her publicist Christine Tripicchio confirmed.

At Cannes, Seydoux stars in Wes Anderson’s The French Dispatch; in Arnaud Desplechin’s Deception; in Bruno Dumont’s France; and in Ildikó Enyedi’s The Story of My Wife.