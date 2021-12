Koraput: A goods train derailed near Chatriput railway station in Koraput district on Saturday. No casualties have been reported in this incident.

Reportedly, the mishap took place near Chatriput railway station in between Koraput and Jeypore, informed Koraput Railway Protection Force (RPF) IIC Aparesh Behera.

On getting informed, The RPF officials reached the spot and launched a probe in this connection.