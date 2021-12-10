Free Job Oriented Coaching ‘Sudakshya’ Fulfilling Career Dreams of Educated Youth in Sundargarh

Sundargarh: “After finishing my studies, I applied for various competitive exams with self preparation for govt jobs. However, I was not well prepared to crack them. But with free coaching programme ‘Sudakshya’ under District Administration Sundargarh, I tasted success. I have recently been appointed as the Junior Revenue Assistant at Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA) Sundargarh,” Nutap Behera, an educated youth from Sundargarh district shares his career story.

Nutap hails from Gangajal village under the mining affected Kutra block of Sundargarh district. His father, Yudhisthir Behera earlier worked as a security guard but stays home now due to ill health. His mother Urmila is an Anganwadi Worker. Nutap has achieved his goal with coaching and mentoring support under the unique skill development programme of the district ‘Sudakshya’.

‘Sudakshya’ has been instrumental in fulfilling the dreams of many educated youth in the Sundargarh district. The programme, designed by the district administration, started from February 2021 has completed coaching for 3 batches. With free coaching at three centers spread strategically in Sundargarh, Rourkela and Bonai, 245 candidates have secured jobs at various government and private institutions so far.

The District Mineral Foundation Sundargarh, DMF supports the Sudakshya programme while a voluntary organisation; Niyatee Foundation is the implementation partner.

“My son was a bright student from the start. He dreamt of securing a good job. Now, his aspirations have been fulfilled with the government’s Sudakshya programme. This development has improved the financial condition of our family. We are grateful to the state government and the district administration Sundargarh,” narrates Nutap’s mother Urmila Behera.

Nutap passed the matric exam with first division. After graduating in commerce, he opted for an MBA. Hearing about the free coaching under Sudakshya, he enrolled himself in the first batch at Sundargarh centre. After taking coaching there, he passed the Odisha Subordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC) examination and got a job at ITDA in Sundargarh. “In the coming days, I will prepare myself and work for a better opportunity,” he informs.

“I am still in touch with the Sudakshya center. I take the teachers’ guidance when needed. The ‘Sudakshya’ app helps me in further preparation. Sudakshya is playing a significant role towards career advancement of many more candidates like me”, elaborates Nutap.

The ‘Sudakshya’ initiative has been started by the district administration Sundargarh to provide free job oriented coaching for +2 & +3 pass educated youth in the district. The programme entails coaching for banking and insurance, staff selection, railways, army, air force, navy, Odisha police, and paramilitary forces etc.

Candidates are trained to crack various competitive exams with coaching on subjects like mathematics and reasoning, general knowledge, computers, personality development, communication skills, etc.

Besides, regular weekly tests and mock interviews are held for the candidates under Sudakshya. Textbooks and previous question papers are provided for students to prepare for different exams. Moreover, aspirants of police, armed and paramilitary forces are trained accordingly for test of physical ability.

Candidates from the mining affected blocks like Koida, Rajgangpur, Kutra, Lahunipada, Hemgir and Kuarmunda, those from Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and BPL card holder families are prioritised during enrolment to the Sudakshya programme.

Along with free coaching, the candidates are also provided free food and accommodation, uniform, study materials and 24×7 internet facility with e-Library. As a result, educated youngsters from poor, tribal and middle class families in the district have been able to augment their skills and crack jobs in various government and private organizations.