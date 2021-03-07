Free Entry For Women Visitors To All ASI Monuments On Women’s Day

New Delhi: On the eve of International Women’s Day on March 8, the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has decided that women, both Indian and foreigners, will be given free entry to protected monuments across the country.

According to a order issued by the ASI Joint Director General (monuments), M Nambirajan, “Indian and foreign women tourists would be given free entry on International Women’s Day across all protected monuments and archaeological sites.”

‘The Director General, ASI, has directed that no fee shall be charged from all women visitors (both domestic and foreign) at all ticketed centrally protected monuments/archaeological sites and remains specified in the Second Schedule of the Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains Rules, 1959 on March 8, 2021, on the occasion of International Women’s day,’ the order stated.

The order has been issued in exercise of the powers conferred under Rule 6 of the Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains Rules, 1959.

There are 3,691 centrally protected monuments under the ASI.