Free COVID-19 Vaccination For All Above 18 Years: Odisha CM

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Sunday announced free COVID-19 vaccination for all people above 18 years of age.

Addressing the people of Odisha through video conferencing, Patnaik informed that the State government will bear Rs 2000 crore for free vaccination for around 2 crore people between 18 to 44 years of age group.

Naveen said: “We fought excellently against the Coronavirus last year but this year, the condition is extremely critical.”

He urged to follow the norms of COVID appropriate behaviour to keep the Coronavirus infections at bay.

