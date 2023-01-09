Free Canteen Opened At Mandis For Farmers in Gajapati

Paralakhemundi: For the first time free canteens for farmers have been opened in Odisha near paddy procurement centers to provide lunch to those who bring their produce from distant villages.

The canteens have been set up in Gajapati district and at least four such canteens have been opened at Paralakhemundi, Kashinagar, Upalada and Garabandh, a district administration official said on Monday.

Vegetable meals prepared by the women self help groups (WSHGs) of the areas are being served to the farmers at the free canteens being run by the Paralakhemundi regulated market committee (RMC), Gajapati collector Lingraj Panda said.

“We have launched the canteen system to provide free lunch to farmers who come to the procurement centers with their produce and cannot return home for their meal,” Panda said

Besides food, the farmers are also being provided free soft drinks and pure water at the procurement centers by the RMC.

“The objective of the programme is that farmers should not face problems when they visit the mandis with their product. We have plans to open at least 10 to 15 such canteens in the district in the coming days,” he said.