Fraudsters Dupe Couple Of Rs 3 Lakhs By Selling Fake Gold Coin

Chhatrapur: Two fraudsters managed to fool a couple by selling them a fake gold coin and swindling Rs 3 lakhs. The incident has been reported from Shantinagar Sahi near Chhatrapur town in Berhampur of Ganjam district.

A couple on Tuesday filed a complaint at the Chhatrapur police station alleging that two Bengali-speaking men cheated them of Rs 3 lakh by giving them a fake gold coin. The couple has been identified as Bijay Kumar Samantaray and his wife Reena.

According to sources, the accused men came in contact with the couple 15 days ago on the pretext of selling vegetables daily.

A few days ago, one of them lured them to buy a gold coin worth around Rs 5-6 lakhs which his relative had found. He also assured the couple to get the gold coin for them at Rs 3 lakhs.

Yesterday, one of the accused gave the gold coin to the couple near a rest house at DRDA Chhak and took Rs 3 lakh rupees from them. But, when the couple examined the gold coin, it turned out to be a fake.

Even after a frantic search thereafter the couple failed to trace the accused persons and then reached the Chhatrapur police station to lodge a complaint. Reportedly, the police have started an investigation into the incident.