Lanjigarh: Some fraudsters have reportedly created a fake Facebook account in the name of the former MLA of Lanjigarh, Sibaji Majhi, and are demanding money from several persons.

As soon as the matter came to the fore, the former MLA immediately lodged a complaint with Cyber Police at Bhawanipatna in this regard.

As per the reports, the fraudsters created a Facebook profile in the name of Majhi and sent messages to some of his friends and relatives askeing them for money.

On the basis of a complaint lodged by the former legislator urging strict actions against the fraudsters, the police have registered a case and started a probe.

In the meanwhile, Majhi has requested all to stay vigilant against such fake messages demanding money in his name.