Fraudsters Arrested For Duping People Of Rs 1.47 Cr Impersonating As ASOs

Bhubaneswar: The Economic Offences Wing (EOW), Bhubaneswar, has arrested two persons for duping people to the tune of Rs 1.47 Crore from 38 job aspirants by impersonating officials of the Home Department.

The two accused have been identified as Baikunthanath Naik and Bhimsen Moharana. Both the accused persons will be forwarded to the court of SDJM, Bhubaneswar today.

A case had been registered against the two on the basis of a complaint lodged by one Badal Kumar Raula on November 9.

According to EOW officials, the accused persons had duped the job aspirants including the complainant on the pretext of enlisting their names in the supplementary selection list of Combined Police Service Examination-2013 by impersonating as Assistant Section Officer and other senior officials.

Investigation so far revealed that the complainant, Badal Kumar Raul and 37 other victim aspirants had appeared in Combined Police Service Examination, 2013 (CPSE-2013) conducted by Odisha Staff Selection Commission for the post of Sub Inspectors of Police, Sergeant, and Deputy Subedar. The final merit list of the selected candidates was published in December 2016.

There was an impression that there would be a second/supplementary list. The victim aspirants who had appeared the viva-voce test became hopeful of getting the job in case of publication of any supplementary list. The fraudsters exploited this situation.

Baikuntha Naik, impersonated as Assistant Section Officer, Home Department, and Bhimsen Moharana, impersonated as high official of Home Department and two others having contact with higher officials.

The accused persons in pursuance of the criminal conspiracy gave false assurance to the victim aspirants to enlist their name in the supplementary selection list. In the process accused Baikuntha Naik had shown them a fake Identity Card of the Assistant Section Officer and demanded Rs 5 to 6 lakhs from each of them.

Being persuaded, the complainant and others collected money and paid the amount to fraudsters. During the period from May 2020 to November 2020, the accused persons took Rs 1.47 crore from them. The amount was paid both through account and in cash.

It was also revealed during the investigation that accused Bhimsen Moharana has retired as the Senior Grade Recorder from Higher Education Department.

During the house search of the accused Baikunth Naik, many incriminating documents including 12 ATM Cards as well the fake ID card of ASO were seized. All bank accounts have been frozen.

Investigation of the case is continuing to identify and nab other accused persons involved in this case and also in similar frauds. The EOW has asked anybody who might have been cheated by the accused persons to come up with a complaint.