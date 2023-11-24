Fraudster Held For Swindling Rs 30.75 Lakh From Director Of Pvt Institute

Bhubaneswar: Badagada police station arrested a habitual fraudster on Friday for swindling about Rs 30.75 lakhs from the Director of a private institute in Bhubaneswar on the pretext of providing furniture for the educational institution.

The arrested man has been identified as Ajay Chowdhury (35), a native of Kendrapara district, presently residing at Shastri Nagar under Kharvel Nagar police station.

As there are 4 fraud cases in the name of accused Ajay in Kharvel Nagar, one each in Nayapalli and Shahid Nagar police stations, the police have taken action against him under section 110 of CrPC.

Sreejit Patnaik, the director of a private educational institution, had filed a written complaint in Badagada police station alleging that the accused, Ajay had taken Rs 30.75 Lakh from him through cash and bank transfer to provide various types of furniture for the educational institution.

A few days after taking the money, the accused tried to avoid the complainant instead of providing the furniture. On December 8, 2020, when the complainant suddenly met the accused and asked about the deal, the accused made an agreement in the presence of his elder brother.

According to the agreement, he was to return Rs 30 lakh in the first installment at the end of that month, Rs 1 lakh on December 9, 2020, and the remaining Rs 4 lakh within 4 days.

But as days passed by, the accused contacted the complainant, but instead of returning the money, the latter started hurling abuses and also resorted to threatening.

On the basis of the complaint, the Badagada police station registered the case and conducted an investigation. During the interrogation after arrest, the accused confessed to his crime.