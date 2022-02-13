Fraud? Summons issued against Shilpa Shetty, Shamita Shetty and their mother Sunanda

Mumbai: Andheri magistrate court has issued summons to actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra, her sister Shamita Shetty and mother Sunanda Shetty over non-repayment of Rs 21 lakhs loan by them as alleged by a businessman.

The court has ordered all three to appear before it on February 28.

As per the complaint, Shilpa Shetty and family failed to repay loan, which was allegedly taken by Shilpa and Shamita’s father, Surendra Shetty. Parhad Amra, an automobile agency owner, claims that Surendra Shetty had borrowed the sum in 2015.

The alleged sum was supposed to be repaid by January 2017, however, the three are refusing to repay it.

The summons were issued on Friday after businessman Parhad Amra filed a complaint at Juhu police station alleging non-repayment of Rs 21 lakhs loan by them.