Bengaluru: Infosys has adopted a new hiring strategy by ceasing to send job offer letters and attachments via email to new hires. Instead, India’s second-largest software services firm is directing candidates, including freshers and experienced professionals, to log into the company’s internal system for job application details.

Insiders report that with this move, Infosys aims not only to curb fraudulent hiring practices but also to enhance the recruitment experience, protect unsuspecting candidates from fraud, and transition to a paperless process.

This development from Infosys arises amidst wider controversies concerning the delayed integration of new graduates in the Indian software services sector.

Recruitment partners of the company, who prefer to remain unnamed, have indicated that this change is designed to counteract recruitment fraud and discourage candidates from using job offers to negotiate with competing employers.

An announcement on Infosys’ career website states: “Important notice – Infosys offer letters and related documents are only accessible on our career site. Candidates can view these with their login details. We no longer email offer letters with attachments to our candidates. If in doubt, you can verify your offer letter by visiting this link https://career.infosys.com/offerValidation”

Infosys’ Form 20F, filed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission, revealed that in fiscal 2024, the company received 2,436,929 job applications, interviewed 194,367 candidates, and made 26,975 job offers. “These figures do not account for our subsidiaries,” the document noted.

On its career website, Infosys highlighted an increase in recruitment fraud, with scammers posting fake job listings or contacting job seekers with bogus job offers.

Industry experts have expressed concerns that hiring unsuitable or less committed candidates could disrupt service delivery, diminish client satisfaction, and lead to a loss in productivity. They observed that virtual hiring during the pandemic resulted in IT companies inadvertently offering jobs to inappropriate candidates. Additionally, many candidates used their job offers to negotiate with competing employers, a practice known as “window shopping.”

Furthermore, Infosys’ recent initiatives support its commitment to sustainability. The company is actively pursuing a transformation of the workplace, introducing new design principles for offices that adapt to the post-pandemic world. “Our new design prioritizes health and well-being, productivity, social connection, and inclusivity, while also promoting environmental sustainability,” stated Infosys in its FY24 ESG report.

The company affirmed its dedication to being a responsibly managed, eco-friendly organization that fosters a diverse and inclusive environment for its talent.

