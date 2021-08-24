Fraud Case Against Private Coaching Institute; Director Refutes Allegations

Bhubaneswar: A private coaching institute in Bhubaneswar landed in trouble after a fraud case was registered at the Kharavela Nagar Police Station against a liaison official and Akash Institute.

A private firm, A6 Entertainment’ has alleged that the liaison officer Subham Mohanty used to hire the private firm for endorsing Akash Institute but has not paid the company since 2020.

However, A B Singh, the director of Akash Institute in Bhubaneswar, has rebuffed the allegations and said that a fake account as ‘Akash Educational Services’ has been opened and the account has no authorised signatory.