Bhubaneswar: Sean Covey, President of Franklin Covey Education, met Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik at the latter’s residence ‘Naveen Niwas’ in Bhubaneswar on Monday.

According to reports, the Chief Minister of Odisha and Mr Covey discussed the 5T School Transformation programme in Odisha.

While Mr Covey presented two books to the Odisha CM, the latter presented him with the jersey of Odisha Hockey.