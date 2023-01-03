France’s Cesar film awards ban anyone investigated of sex crimes

France: The Cesar Awards, France’s most prestigious film awards, has announced that anyone being investigated on allegations of sexual misconduct will be barred from its ceremony next month.

It means the ceremony will exclude French actor Sofiane Bennacer, who is under investigation for allegations of rape which he denies.

There had been fears of protests if Mr Bennacer attended.

It follows a backlash in 2020 when Roman Polanski, wanted in the US for statutory rape, won best director.

The César Academy, which distributes the awards, removed Mr Bennacer from the list of nominations in November, and said it was considering a rule change around eligibility.

Now it has announced that anyone being investigated for violent crimes punishable by imprisonment – especially those of a sexual nature – will be barred from attending this year’s ceremony on 25 February.

The rule also applies to anyone who has been convicted of such an offence.

The Academy will vote on whether to make a permanent change to eligibility criteria.

“Out of respect for the victims… it has been decided not to highlight people who may have been implicated by the judiciary in acts of violence,” it said in a statement, noting that this included “presumed” victims in cases under investigation.

The decision by the Cesar awards – France’s equivalent of the Oscars – also follows protests at the 2020 ceremony when Roman Polanski, convicted of raping a child in the 1970s, won best director, which triggered a major reorganisation of the Cesar Academy.