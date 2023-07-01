France Unrest: 471 Arrested On 4th Night Of Violence

France: France is witnessing one of its worst protests in years as arson, violence and loot continued over the killing of a teenage delivery boy by French police on Tuesday.

As the unrest swept over the country on the fourth night on Friday, around 471 arrests were made and 45,000 police officers were deployed to contain the raging anger of people. Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin said that Friday night has been far calmer than Thursday despite at least 471 arrests so far, reported BBC. Over 1,000 have been arrested since the violence erupted in France.

The minister was speaking during a night visit to Yvelines west of Paris. He reportedly said that they were seeing a “downturn” in violence.

The minister was speaking during a night visit to Yvelines west of Paris. He reportedly said that they were seeing a “downturn” in violence.

The violence was of “much less intensity” and it was “extremely calm” in some departments, he was quoted as saying by BBC.