France, Spain, Israel tighten rules for Chinese travellers

Paris: France, Spain and Israel have become the latest to join a growing list of countries, including India, to tighten restrictions against travellers from China in the wake of the ongoing Covid-19 resurgence in the Asian giant.

In a statement on Friday, the French government said passengers flying from China would have to present a negative Covid-19 test less than 48 hours old before departure, the BBC reported.

Without specifying a date, the French Health and Transport Ministries said the government would publish a decree and notify European Union (EU) member states.

Meanwhile, Spanish Health Minister Carolina Darias said that “at the national level, we will implement controls at airports and require travellers from China to present a negative Covid test or be fully vaccinated”.

Israel has ordered foreign airlines not to allow people to travel from China unless they have tested negative, and asked its own citizens to avoid unnecessary travel there.

Also on Friday, the UK and South Korea announced new testing rules, while the US and India have already imposed restrictions.