France prohibits alcoholic drinks in parks to put Covid on check

Paris: The French government has banned alcoholic drinks in parks and public spaces as new guideline for coronavirus in view of nationwide lockdown.

Prime Minister Jean Castex has announced this in the National Assembly. He condemned people who had not been respecting coronavirus regimen after images emerged of beer-swigging crowds on riverbanks in Paris and Lyon.

The authorities in France believe that it was absolutely necessary to close the schools although this is a very tough decision.

The prime minister’s office said a decision would be made on Friday on whether child minders will be allowed to receive any children during the three-week period. The office had earlier stated that they would be banned from taking children, but later on Thursday evening said deliberations were continuing on the matter.