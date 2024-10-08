New Delhi: Foxconn is launching a significant initiative to construct the world’s largest manufacturing facility for Nvidia’s GB200 chip, aiming to satisfy the increasing demand for Nvidia’s Blackwell platform. The announcement came during the company’s annual tech day in Taipei.

Benjamin Ting, Foxconn’s Senior Vice President, underscored the importance of their partnership with Nvidia. “We are building the biggest GB200 production facility globally,” he stated, without revealing the location.

Ting pointed out the extraordinary demand for Nvidia’s Blackwell platform, saying, “The demand is incredibly large,” in the presence of Nvidia’s Vice President for AI and Robotics, Deepu Talla.

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang was present at the previous year’s event. Talla noted that Huang had intended to attend this year but was regrettably unable to make it.

Foxconn, known as the foremost contract electronics manufacturer and the main assembler of Apple’s iPhones, is also capitalizing on the burgeoning artificial intelligence market by producing servers among other products.

