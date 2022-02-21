Fourth Phase Of Odisha Panchayat Elections To Be Held Tomorrow Amid Heavy Security

Bhubaneswar: The State Police have made adequate security arrangements to ensure free and fair polling in fourth phase of Panchayat Elections in Odisha to be held on Tuesday.

The Odisha State Police Headquarters today issued a press note informing that as many as 257 platoons of police forces, 1,473 mobile patrolling parties along with district police officers have been deployed all over the state for smooth conduct of fourth phase of elections.

As many as 17,089 booths will go for poll during this phase of elections which will be conducted with strict enforcement of State Election Commission Guidelines and COVID protocols. People of 27 districts will cast their votes tomorrow.

A total of 61,300 booths throughout the state, out of total 91,093 booths, have undergone polling during the first three phases of panchayat polls and polling has been peaceful throughout the state barring polling disruptions in a very few numbers of Booths. Polling is already over peacefully in five police districts i.e. Jharsuguda, Boudh, Deogarh, Berhampur, and Khordha.

Besides, Police have arrested 43 accused persons in Jajpur, nine in Dhenkanal district, six in Jagatsinghpur district, and 24 accused persons in Puri district in connection with poll disruption incidents during the first three phases of panchayat polls in Odisha, the press note read.