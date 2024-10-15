Uttar Pradesh: The Mumbai Crime Branch has made a significant breakthrough in the high-profile murder case of NCP leader and former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique. The fourth accused, identified as 23-year-old Harishkumar Balakram, was apprehended in Bahraich, Uttar Pradesh, on Tuesday.

Balakram, who was reportedly involved in supplying funds and arranging logistics for the murder, was arrested following a coordinated effort by the Mumbai police and local authorities in Bahraich. This arrest comes after three other suspects were previously detained in connection with the case.

The Lawrence Bishnoi gang has claimed responsibility for the murder, which took place last week in Mumbai. Baba Siddique was ambushed and shot by three assailants outside his son Zeeshan Siddique’s office in Nirmal Nagar1. Despite being rushed to Lilavati Hospital, he succumbed to his injuries.

