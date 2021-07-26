Four Youths Chased, Hacked In Broad Daylight In Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: Four youths sustained grievous injuries after a group of miscreants attacked them with sharp weapons near Master Canteen in Bhubaneswar on Monday afternoon.

While the main accused, who was detained by police, has been identified as a local goon Raja, the Commisonnerate police have launched a manhunt to nab the other accused.

According to eyewitnesses, a clash between Raja and one Naresh of Mali Sahi ensued at a betel shop located in front of the railway station. The miscreants, armed with swords, iron rods, and daggers chased Naresh and his aides and assaulted them with the weapons mercilessly.

On being informed by the locals, the injured persons were rescued by police in extremely critical condition and later shifted to a hospital. Further investigations are underway.