Four-Year-Old Boy Falls Into Well, Dies    

Nuapada: A four-year-old boy died after falling into the well at Manritarai village under Khadiyar police station limits in Nuapada district.

The deceased has been identified as Parmeshwar (04), son of Nitadhara Majhi.

As per reports, Parmeshwar was playing near a well and unfortunately fell into the well and drowned. As the child did not return home, after several hours, his grandmother initiated a frantic search, but, in vain.

Later, the villagers spotted the body floating in the well.

On receiving information, police reached the spot and recovered the body for post mortem.