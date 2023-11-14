Four Wildlife Smugglers Held With Pangolin Scales In Mayurbhanj; 5 Others Escape

Karanzia: A team of the forest department led by Assistant Conservator of Wildlife, Similipal, Samrat Gouda, seized around 3.6 kg of pangolin scales from an auto rickshaw on the Patbil-Khalpadi road in Kendumundi Forest under Similipal North Forest Division, Divisional Forest Officer Shrikant Naik informed on Tuesday afternoon.

After receiving information from sources about the smuggling of pangolin scales, Karanjia forester Surmohan Behera, Kadadiha forester Harish Behera, Similipal Wildlife Department and Thakurmunda Forest Department led by Assistant Conservator Mr Goud, raided and seized 3 kg 600 grams of pangolin scales and mobile phones from them. However, five other persons involved in the smuggling of wildlife contraband managed to escape from the scene during the raid.

The arrested wildlife smugglers are Matu Ho (40) of Khalpadi village of Karanjia Block Patabil Panchayat, Gourang Mankadia (35) of Kendumundi village in Karanjia Block, Manik Deogam (25) of Chirupada village of Thakurmunda Block Kesadiha Panchayat and Salae Sidhu (40) of Balibho village of Karanjia Block Patabil Panchayat.

According to reports, the accused persons have been produced in Thakurmunda JFMC court. The forest department is continuing its efforts to find the absconding persons.