Four Trains Stranded In Koraput After Link Termination Between Goods Train Carriages

Koraput: As many as four trains have been stranded on the Koraput-Jeypore railway line as a goods train halted due to link termination near Maliguda station.

According to reports, the link between two carriages of a goods train got disrupted in the tunnel near Maliguda station, as a result, other trains moving on the route were halted at various places between Koraput and Jaipur.

Visakhapatnam-Kirandul Express has been stranded at Koraput station from 1 am while Kirandul-Visakhapatna Express at Maliguda from 12 noon.

Similarly, Jagdalpur-Rourkela Express has been stranded at Jaipur station from 3 pm and Jagdalpur-Bhubaneswar Hirakhand Express at Kotpad station from 5 pm.

The passengers onboard these trains are facing various problems, while the passengers waiting for the trains at various stations have expressed dissatisfaction over the late running of the trains.

According to the information, the operation of trains will resume shortly. But, no official statement has been issued in this regard.