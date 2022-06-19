Four Terrorists Of LeT & JeM Gunned Down In J&K

Srinagar: Four terrorists of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) were gunned down by security forces in the Kulgam and Kupwara area of Jammu and Kashmir encounters.

According to Jammu and Kashmir police, an encounter broke out between terrorists and security forces in the DH Pora area of Kulgam district following which two terrorists were killed.

The terrorists have been identified as Haris Sharief of Srinagar (LeT C category) and Zakir Padder of Kulgam (JeM C cat).

“#KulgamEncounterUpdate: Sofar, 02 killed #terrorists identified as Haris Sharief of #Srinagar (LeT C category) & Zakir Padder of #Kulgam (JeM C cat). #Operation in progress: IGP Kashmir @JmuKmrPolice,” the Kashmir Zone Police tweeted.

In another encounter, Kupwara encounter started after the forces launched a operation in Lolab area of the north Kashmir on the instance of an arrested terrorist, Showket Ahmed Sheikh.

During the search of the hideouts, the hiding terrorists fired upon the force personnel who retaliated, in which one terrorist was killed, the Kashmir Zone Police said on Twitter.

Inspector General of Police Vijay Kumar said the killed terrorist has been identified as a Pakistani, linked with the LeT terror outfit.

The IGP Kashmir tweeted, “2-3 more #terrorists alongwith arrested terrorist trapped in ongoing #encounter.” “The arrested terrorist also got trapped,” the police said.

Later, police said one more terrorist was killed in the Kupwara encounter. Heavy exchange of fire was going on, they said.

The police said the site of the second encounter was Damhal Hanji Pora area of Kulgam in south Kashmir.

They said two terrorists were killed in the exchange of fire so far.

IGP Kumar said one of them was affiliated with the LeT, while the other with the Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) outfit.

“So far, 02 killed #terrorists identified as Haris Sharief of #Srinagar (LeT C category) & Zakir Padder of #Kulgam (JeM C cat). #Operation in progress, the IGP said on Twitter.