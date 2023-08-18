Four Teachers In Bolangir Dismissed From Jobs For Fake Certificates

Bolangir: Initiating action against fake certificate holders, the Education Department today dismissed four teachers from services for furnishing fake certificates during their appointments.

A few months ago, after the Bolangir district was found to be the hub of fake certificates, crackdowns started in many departments.

A total of 17 persons were identified and arrested got submitting fake certificates to take up jobs in the postal department. The mastermind of the fake certificate was also arrested.

After several media reports claimed that many teachers have produced fake educational certificates to job in various schools, the DEO of Bolangir started an inquiry. After the educational certificates of four teachers were found to be completely fake, they were first suspended and complaints were lodged against them in the police station.

The four fake teachers—Mrinmayi Panda of Randa High School, Sanjit Pani Mahananda of Gandayapalli, Biranchiprasad Naik of Sulekela and Alma Toppo of Bangomunda Girls High School have been expelled today by the Bolangir district education officer Dhrubacharan Behera.

Accused Mrinamayi Panda, a Hindi teacher at Randa High School, was arrested and jailed in this connection.