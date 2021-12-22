Four Students Of 2 Residential Colleges In Sambalpur Test COVID-19 Positive

Sambalpur: As many as four students of two residential colleges in Dhanakauda block of Sambalpur district have tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday.

Taking note of the surfacing COVID-19 infections in the educational institutions, the district administration has asked colleges authorities to keep the four students in isolation.

As per reports, the samples of 10 students from these two institutions were sent for testing. Of the 10 samples, four tested positive for COVID-19. Besides, contact tracing and further testing of close contacts are underway by health department officials.