Balasore: At least four stone-laden Dumper-trucks were seized by police under Nilgiri police station limits in Balasore district today. Besides, six persons have been detained in this connection.

According to available reports, Nilgiri SDPO conducted a surprise raid and seized four Trucks for smuggling stones and Murrum soils. The cops also apprehended six persons for transporting the consignment without a permit.

However, few of the smugglers fled from the spot in fear of the cops.