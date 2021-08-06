Four Special Trains To Run Between Puri, Shalimar

Bhubaneswar: The Railways has decided to run four pairs of Special trains between Puri and Shalimar. These Trains include one bi-weekly Garib Rath Special and three weekly Special trains.

08466/08465 Puri-Shalimar-Puri Garib Rath Special from Puri on every Monday & Wednesday w.e.f. 11th August and from Shalimar on every Tuesday & Thursday w.e.f. 12th August, 2021 will run till further advice.

08468/08467 Puri-Shalimar-Puri Special from Puri on every Sunday w.e.f. 15th August and from Shalimar on every Monday w.e.f. 16th August, 2021 will run till further advice.

08470/08469 Puri-Shalimar-Puri Special from Puri on every Thursday w.e.f. 12th August and from Shalimar on every Friday w.e.f. 13th August, 2021 will run till further advice.

08476/08475 Puri-Shalimar-Puri Special from Puri on every Tuesday w.e.f. 10th August and from Shalimar on every Wednesday w.e.f. 11th August, 2021 will run till further advice.

All the above trains will leave from Puri at 2205hrs on their respective days of running and will reach at Shalimar at 0650hrs on the following days. In the return direction, these trains will leave Shalimar at 2045hrs on their respective days of running and will reach at Puri at 0510hrs on the following days having stoppages at important Stations like Khurda Road, Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Jajpur Keonjhar Road, Bhadrak, Balasore, Kharagpur and Shantragachhi between Puri & Shalimar from both the directions.