Four Special Trains To Remain Cancelled Till 30th Sept

Bhubaneswar: In view of poor patronisation of trains during the COVID-19 pandemic, it has been decided to cancel four pairs of Special trains, informed East Coast Railway (ECoR) on Thursday.

Cancellation Of Trains Up To 30th September’ 2021

08431/08432 Puri-Cuttack-Puri Special

08438/08437 Cuttack-Bhadrak-Cuttack Special

08461/08462 Cuttack-Paradeep-Cuttack Special

08454/08453 Cuttack-Bhadrak-Cuttack Special

Partial Cancellation Of Puri-Angul Special

08428/08427 Puri-Angul-Puri Special brom both the directions up to 30th Sept’2021 will remain cancelled between Talcher & Angul and will run between Talcher & Puri from both the directions.