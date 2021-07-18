Four Shot Outside Washington Baseball Stadium

Washington: At least four people were shot outside a baseball stadium in the US capital on Saturday, said police today.

The Metropolitan Police Department initially said it was responding to the incident “in which two people were shot outside of Nationals Park.”

“Two additional victims associated with this incident walked into area hospitals for treatment of gunshot wounds,” police said in a subsequent tweet.

“This is currently an active investigation and it appears there is no ongoing threat at this time,” it added.

Players rushed off the field and the game was halted after what sounded like a dozen or more shots were heard from outside the stadium.