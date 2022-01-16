Four Political Leaders Invite Tesla CEO Elon Musk To Set Up Plants In Their States

New Delhi: Leaders from four states and three political parties took to Twitter to invite Tesla Motors CEO Elon Musk to set up the company’s India base in their states.

While Punjab’s Navjot Sidhu, Maharashtra’s Jayant Patil and West Bengal’s Md Ghulam Rabbani have invited the Tesla CEO, two days ago, Telangana minister K T Rama Rao, too, had expressed his state’s willingness to partner with Tesla in its bid to set up a facility in India.

It all began when a Twitter user asked Elon Musk when Tesla’s “pretty awesome” electric cars would be made available in India. In response, the US billionaire said he was “still working through a lot of challenges with the government”.

Patil, Maharashtra’s Minister for Water Resources, said, “Maharashtra is a leading industrial state of India. The state which houses Mumbai, the economic capital of the country, has always been conducive for investors.”

Punjab Congress chief Sidhu also extended similar invitations to Musk.

Sidhu tweeted, “I invite @elonmusk, Punjab Model will create Ludhiana as hub for Electric Vehicles & Battery industry with time bound single window clearance for investment that brings new technology to Punjab, create green jobs, walking path of environment preservation & sustainable development.”

Rabbani, who is the Bengal minister for minority development and madrasa education, tweeted, “Drop here, we in West Bengal have best infra & our leader @MamataOfficial has got the vision. Bengal means Business.”