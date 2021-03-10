Four Places In Odisha Record Temp Above 38°C

Bhubaneswar: Despite marginal fall in the mercury level, there was little respite from the grueling summer heat in Odisha as the temperature soared above 38 degree Celsius in at least four places on Tuesday.

While Boudh district in Odisha turned out to be the hottest places in the state with a maximum temperature of 39.0 degrees Celsius, Phulabni recorded the lowest temperature of 17.0 degrees Celsius, the Meteorological Centre here said.

Sundergarh and Bolangir followed closely behind with the highest temperature touching 38.5 degree Celsius, while Talcher recorded 38.1 degree Celsius, Bhawanipatna and Malkangiri recorded 38.0 degrees, it said.

In Bhubaneswar, which is situated in coastal Odisha, the mercury stood at 36.4 degree Celsius while the minimum temperature was 22.5 degree Celsius.

In neighbouring Cuttack, the highest temperature was 35.0 degrees and the minimum was 21.8 degrees, the MeT centre here said.

The weatherman has advised the people to stay indoors as much as possible and avoid strenuous activities when outside in the afternoon.