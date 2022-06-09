Four Persons, Including Three Of A Family, Killed In Landslides In Meghalaya

Shillong: Three members of a family were buried alive in a landslide that occurred in the remote Jebalgre village of Gambegre region of West Garo Hills on Thursday morning.

A family of five were asleep in their home when owing to torrential rain, a deluge of mud from the hill next to their house struck their shanti in the early hours of the morning.

A woman, identified as Pritish Marak, along with her son, Almost Marak, and daughter, Aianbe Marak, were buried alive in the incident. The bodies have been retrieved by the villagers.

Only the father, Sengrik Sangma, and his son, Thobias Marak, survived the tragedy and are in critical condition in a hospital.

The village is located almost 30 km from the block headquarters and is close to 45 km from Tura on the route towards the Salmanpara border constituency.

As per reports, the region has been witnessing heavy downpour, a prelude to the annual monsoon season, for the past couple of days.