Four Pairs Of Special Trains Including Puri-Howrah To Run On Revised Timings

Bhubaneswar: On operational point of view, the Railways have decided to revise the timings of four pairs of Special Trains at Howrah/Santragachhi.

It has also been decided to revise the service period of Jasidih-Tambaram-Jasidih Special as per the following –

02863/02864 Howrah-Yesvantpur-Howrah Special from Howrah w.e.f. 5th April, 2021 will leave at 1055hrs instead of 1050hrs and from Yesvantpur w.e.f. 7th April, 2021 will reach at Howrah at 1645hrs instead of 1650hrs.

02873/02874 Howrah-Yesvantpur-Howrah Special from Howrah w.e.f. 1st April, 2021 will leave at 2300hrs instead of 2255hrs and from Yesvantpur w.e.f. 1st April, 2021 will reach at Howrah at 1950hrs instead of 1955hrs.

02807/02808 Santragachhi-Chennai Central-Santragachhi Special from Santragachhi w.e.f. 2nd April, 2021 will leave at 1800hrs instead of 1755hrs and from Chennai Central w.e.f. 1st April, 2021 will reach at Santragachhi at 1045hrs instead of 1050hrs.

02837/02838 Howrah-Puri-Howrah Special from both the directions w.e.f. 1st April, 2021 will leave Howrah at 2240hrs instead of 2235hrs and will arrive at Howrah at 0440hrs instead of 0445hrs.

Revised Service Period Of Jasidih-Tambaram Special