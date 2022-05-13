Four Of family Attempt Self-Immolation In Front Of Bhadrak SP Office

Bhadrak: The self-immolation attempt of four members of a family was foiled before the office of the Bhadrak Superintendent of Police (SP) here today.

According to reports, the agitators tried self-immolation by pouring kerosene on them. However, alert security personnel immediately prevented them from lightening the matchstick.

Reportedly, the agitators decided to take such a drastic step as they have allegedly been denied justice.

They alleged that their house was set on fire by miscreants on April 14th & instead of arresting the accused, police arrested family members.